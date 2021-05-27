Orlando Pirates aiming for 12 points in last four games

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates will be aiming for some sort of redemption when they face AmaZulu today after being knocked out of Caf Confederation Cup in the quarter-finals last weekend.

Pirates go into this game after returning from Morocco, where they lost the second leg of the Confed Cup quarterfinals 4-0 and 5-1 on aggregate to Raja Casablanca this past weekend.

Bucs, who host Usuthu in the DStv Premiership at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday, have now set their focus on the domestic league campaign, where they are aiming to finish in top three on the log.

Things haven’t been smooth for the Soweto giants in the domestic league. Inconsistency has seen the club drop a lot of points this season after they seemed like they would be the ones challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title earlier on.

Pirates are in fourth place on the league table with 43 points after 26 games, and Usuthu are in second spot with 50 points after 27 games.

Bucs assistant coach Fadlu Davids says after a long trip from North Africa, they needed to get their training program right knowing very well they are coming up against Usuthu, who are aiming to remain in second place on the league table.

“Our program after a long flight from Morocco has been mixed between training, recovery, massage and just getting the guys in a physical point. But also getting them ready on a thinking point, being ready, not only for this game but being fully focussed on the league and the four remaining matches. That’s 12 points to play for,” said the former Maritzburg United striker.

“AmaZulu are a well coached team, well structured in terms of attack. They have flexible movements with their 1v1 dribbling and quick counter-attacks. So we have to be prepared for them.”

The Soweto giants’ last league fixture saw them being held to goalless draw by Stellenbosch FC away from home, whereas Usuthu dropped three points after losing 1-0 to Baroka FC at home.