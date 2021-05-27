AmaZulu are ready for ‘cup final’ against Pirates, says McCarthy

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

McCarthy and his team are currently occupying second spot on the log table and the AmaZulu coach is eager to see his team maintain that position until the end of the season.

Benni McCarthy hopes his AmaZulu FC charges will bring on the same attitude they have had for the most part of the season when they battle it out with Orlando Pirates in a DStv Premiership match at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

The Durban-based side have collected 50 points in their 27 matches, with three games left.

After the Pirates tie, AmaZulu will take on Swallows FC, before wrapping up their campaign with a clash against Maritzburg United.

“I would have loved if we could have played one or two friendlies, because some of our opponents we are playing with have played two very competitive matches. But I’m happy with the attitude and mentality from the boys. Preparations have been good,” said the Usuthu mentor.

“I hope the boys will be fresh, ready and hungry because the next three games are cup finals for us. The club is in this situation we find ourselves in for the first time. It’s better to be in this situation. We have it in our own hands and it depends on how serious we are about pushing and putting on a great fight.

“Maybe now it’s too late to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns (for the league title), but we have to do it for ourselves, for our families, for the AmaZulu fans. It wasn’t by chances that we played the football we have played and the battles we won. We worked exceptionally hard, so come Thursday, we hope the boys have the same desire and same hunger to want to win. But we prepared ourselves nicely, we are ready for Thursday’s match.

“It’s a good encounter, but it’s an encounter that will just put our foot further in a strong hope of securing a second place finish,” commented McCarthy.

Meanwhile, Pirates, who are in fourth place, also have a strong chance to finish in second place should they win their remaining four fixtures.