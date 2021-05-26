Four-midable! Sundowns are champions again

Ntokozo Gumede

Aubrey Modiba stars against his former side as Sundowns crush SuperSport to seal the title.

What we have known for a while became official on Wednesday evening in the capital city as Mamelodi Sundowns engraved their name in history, becoming the first club to win the DStv Premiership four times on the spin.

This time, Sundowns did it with two games to spare as they clobbered their crosstown rivals SuperSport United 3-1 at Loftus Stadium, to take an unassailable ten point lead at the top of the table.

Matsatantsa were no match for Masandawana, especially after they had DR Congo international Giuly Manziba sent off in only the 7th minute. Kaitano Tembo’s side did manage a wonderful late consolation from Teboho Mokoena, but Rulani Mokwena and Manqoba Mngqithi’s Sundowns had long since grabbed the glory.

The inspiration behind this victory was Aubrey Modiba, a former SuperSport player, ‘The Postman’ now helping deliver a title to Choorklop. Modiba and his teammates made the most of it after Manziba was red-carded for a studs up challenge into the nether regions of Sphelele Mkhulise. Mkhulise had to sit in the stands with an ice pack, and could not continue.

Sundowns, however, killed this game stone dead with three goals in 12 minutes ahead of the break.

First, Modiba found Lebohang Maboe, who slotted in the opener, then five minutes before the break an attempted cross from Modiba just missed the head of Kermit Erasmus but flew into the net anyway. As a sign of respect for his former team, Man-of-the-Match Modiba put up his hands in a kind of apology towards the bench of the visitors while Erasmus and co. jumped for joy.

Modiba continued to torment his ex-club, this time turning Kudakwashe Mahachi inside out before delivering a cross to Themba Zwane, who beat Ronwen Williams on his near post to reach double figures for this campaign.

Downs continued where they left in the second stanza, flooding Matsatsantsa A Pitori with waves of attack and forcing United defenders to commit errors as Keenan Phillips handled the ball in the box and Victor Gomes did not hesitate to point to the penalty spot. Zwane stood up to take the responsibility from 12 yards, but Williams sprung to palm away “Mshishi’s” effort.

SuperSport got their consolation through Teboho Mokoena, who fired in a cracking half-volley in the 87th minute. Not too long after, goalkeeper Denis Onyango could not see through the game after he had to leave the pitch, and Downs, who had exhausted their five substitutions, had to throw defender Brian Onyango in between the sticks.