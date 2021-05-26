Veteran striker Bernard Parker eager to stay at Kaizer Chiefs

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

"Kaizer Chiefs is my family I definitely want to continue,” said the former Bafana Bafana striker.

With his contract ending in June, Kaizer Chiefs veteran Bernard Parker might be out of the team by the time the club play Orlando Pirates in the Carling Black Label Cup in July.

At the moment, the forward doesn’t know whether the team will extend his stay, a club he says he holds dearly to his heart.

Speaking at the launch of the Beer Cup competition which returns after its postponement due to the Coronavirus last year, Parker is excited to see the pre-season tournament back.

“Chiefs is forever in my heart, especially with the Black Label Cup coming up. You know with football, even if you have a 10-year contract or one month contract you’re not safe. So, what I’m doing now is focussing on game at a time and do my best and (wait) for the managemement to decide if they want to keep me. Chiefs is my family I definitely want to continue,” said Parker.

“I’m excited that the Black Label Cup is back and I’m sure every player is excited also that it’s back. We will see how it goes. But for me, I’m just enjoying my football and that’s important for me.”

Amakhosi’s season in the domestic league hasn’t been promising and the club is in danger of not making it into the top eight, while they have managed to saunter into the semi-finals of the Caf Champions Legaue.

Parker added that their domestic league woes is what has propelled them to do well in Africa and the experience in the team has also played a huge role.

“That’s why it’s called the beautiful game, it’s a funny game. With the troubles that we going through in the league, I can say it’s making us stronger in the champions league and it’s two different ball games. With the experience that we have in the team and my experience I also share with the guys, it helps and pays off as well as the experience of the coach.”

The Carling Cup is set to played on 31 July 2021 at the FNB Stadium