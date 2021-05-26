Mamelodi Sundowns dominate PSL awards nomination list

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) awards will take place on Sunday, 6 June.

Mamelodi Sundowns have once again appeared to be the team with most nominees for the Premier Soccer League awards following the announcement on Wednesday.

Downs, who have dominated South African top flight football for a couple of years now have their players nominated in top categories such as the DStv Premiership Players Player of the Season and Footballer of the Season gong, while co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena have been nominated in the coach of the year accolade.

Last season’s biggest winner Themba Zwane who won the awards namely PSL Footballer of the Season, Players’ Player of the Season and Midfielder of the Season once again features for Masandawana on three of those of categories, while Peter Shalulile has been nominated for the Nedbank Cup Player of the Tournament, Player’s Player of the Season and the Footballer of the Season.

In total, the Brazilians have 10 nominations.

Meanwhile, new comers Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila have two of their players Washington Arubi and Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo nominated for the Nedbank Cup. The Limpopo based outfit won the competition after beating Chippa United 1-0 at the Free State Stadium earlier this month.

Ndlondlo played quite an important role in the team’s success and scored the winning the goal in the final, while Arubi’s experience made a number of incredible saves.

The awards will take place on 6 June live on SuperSport TV at 8pm.

All the nominees:

MTN8 – Last man Standing:

Deon Hotto (Orlando Pirates)

Victor Letsoalo (Bloemfontein Celtic)

Ben Motshwari (Orlando Pirates)

Nedbank Cup – Most Promising Player of the Tournament:

Njabulo Blom (Kaizer Chiefs)

Khanyisa Mayo (Richards Bay FC)

Maloisane Mokhele (Chippa United)

Nedbank Cup – Player of the Tournament:

Washington Arubi (Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila)

Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo (Tshakuma Tsha Madzivhandila)

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Diski Challenge Rewired – Player of the Tournament:

Boitumelo Radiopane (Orlando Pirates)

Lindokuhle Zungu (AmaZulu FC)

Siyanda Nyanga (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership – Young Player of the Season:

Bongokuhle Hlongwane (Maritzburg United)

Kamogelo Mahlangu (TS Galaxy)

Evidence Makgopa (Baroka FC)

DStv Premiership – Goalkeeper of the Season:

Sifiso Mlungwana (Golden Arrows)

Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu FC)

Denis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership – Defender of the Season:

Mosa Lebusa (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Njabulo Ngcobo (Swallows FC)

Tapelo Xoli (AmaZulu FC)

DStv Premiership – Midfielder of the Season:

Rivaldo Coetzee (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Makhehlene Makhaula (AmaZulu FC)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership – Coach of the Season:

Benni McCarthy (AmaZulu FC)

Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Mandla Ncikazi (Golden Arrows)

DStv Premiership – Players Player of the Season:

Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

DStv Premiership – Footballer of the Season:

Thabiso Kutumela (Maritzburg United)

Peter Shalulile (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Themba Zwane (Mamelodi Sundowns)