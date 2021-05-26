Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele uncertain on return

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele is uncertain on when he will return to the field with only four league games remaining to the end of the season.

Jele has missed quite a number of games for the Buccaneers in the last few months, and had to witness his side crash out of the Caf Confederation Cup when they lost 5-1 on aggregate to Raja Casablanca in Morocco last weekend.

The Buccaneers will now focus on trying to finish as high as possible on the league table.

And Jele has started training with the team, but he is yet to know when he will be given the green-light to play ahead of their DStv Premiership clash with AmaZulu FC at the Orlando Stadium on Thursday.

“I have to hear from the medical team, it’s been a long time since I’ve been injured. But I’ve started training and I will hear from the medical team how far I am (on returning to the field),” said the Bucs captain.

“It’s part of the game, I’m not frustrated, it’s part of the game. All players sign for Pirates to play. If I’m injured someone needs to step in. For me, I was just concentrating on myself and healing so that I can come back and help the team.”

Bucs on Thursday will come up against an Usuthu side that had been impressive to watch this season.

The KwaZulu-Natal outfit have made their intentions clear that their main objective this campaign is to finish the season by acquiring a Caf tournament spot whether it is in Champions League reserved for league winners and second place club on the table, or the Confederation Cup, which is reserved for a side that finishes in third place and winners of the Nedbank Cup.

AmaZulu are in second place on the log with 50 points after 27 games. Whereas Bucs are in fourth place with 43 points, but they have only played 26 matches.

Pirates will certainly be keen to finish in one of the Caf spots as well and the experience of Jele will be vital for these last games to help stabilise things at the back especially after conceding so many goals in their last game.