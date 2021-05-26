Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer comments on planned protest for his dismissal

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Following Bucs exit in the quarter-finals of the Confederation Cup after losing 5-1 on aggregate to Raja Casablanca, some Pirates have called for Zinnbauer's axing.

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer says there are some Bucs fans who are positive on how things have been going for the team, despite the negativity he has received from some of the club’s fan, who are planning a protest on 5 June.

The Ghosts have expressed their displeasure with the German born mentor for some time on social media, asking the management of the club to axe Zinnbauer.

Speaking about the protest, Zinnbauer says this is something that happens all over the world and the Bucs supporters must not forget that they won the MTN8 this season and he managed to steer the team into the knock-out stages of the continental tournament.

“You have some supporters who are upset after games we lost, which is totally normal. I can understand. But you have on the other side supporters who give you positives. Don’t forget we won a title this season. We were in the quarterfinals of the CAF Confederation Cup. Yes, you can find all the negative points, but we see the other side,” said Zinbbauer on Tuesday following the launch of the Carling Black Label Cup.

“It’s not in Africa only (fans protesting). It’s the whole world. You look at England, you look at Germany, you look at the whole world. You lose games, then the supporters are upset. We win the next few games and we get a good place (on the league standings).

Zinnbauer and his charges will be hoping for a come-back and bring smiles to the Ghosts with a meeting against AmaZulu FC in the DStv Premiership at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

A win for Pirates will help Zinnbauer in winning some of the fans back, but it’s surely won’t be an easy task coming against Usuthu.