Tembo reveals SuperSport United plan to spoil Mamelodi Sundowns party

Ntokozo Gumede

"We have a good team and we are not going to make it easy for them because we want the three points," said Tembo.

Kaitano Tembo has suggested that Mamelodi Sundowns will need to keep the champagne on ice for a little longer as they have no plans of gifting their Tshwane rivals with three points on Wednesday afternoon in a tie where a victory for Masandawana will see them clinch the league title for the fourth time on the spin.

ALSO READ: Sundowns slammed by Pitso’s agency

However, the SuperSport United mentor says not on their watch, insisting that Matsatsantsa are looking to finish inside the top four as they can still mathematically go as high as third in the remaining three games.

“It is a huge game for us, we just came off a confidence boosting win against Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, it’s a game that comes at the right time. They are a good team, well-coached, organised and they have a lot of talent,” Tembo told Phakaaathi.

“We also believe in ourselves, we have a good team and we are not going to make it easy for them because we want the three points and we want to finish as high as we can and these three last games are crucial for us because we have an opportunity to finish in the top four or three so that’s our ambition and we are working towards that and we are taking this game very seriously,” he added.

Matsatsantsa A Pitori could have been fighting with Sundowns for the league honours had they got their act together in the last 10 games before their 1-0 win over Tshakhuma.

SuperSport couldn’t chisel out a win in three months, drawing seven and losing three games.

“We could’ve been at the top, especially looking at the momentum we had in the first round of the season, we lost it in the second round and that is due to various circumstances, the make-up of our team,” he said.

“We lost some influential players at a very critical time, like losing Bradley Grobler, Thamsanqa Gabuza and Gamphani Lungu. Most of our goals came through those guys and that is where we lost it. If we had them we would be telling a different story,” Tembo added.