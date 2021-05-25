Chiefs and Pirates to compete for Carling Black Label Cup without fans

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The fans still have a major impact on how the game will unfold with one supporter form either side getting an opportunity to lead their sides from the bench.

It has been confirmed that the Carling Black Label Cup between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will be staged at the FNB Stadium without spectators due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the sponsors announced on Tuesday.

The pre-season cup competition between the two Soweto giants has attracted a huge number of fans since its inception in 2011.

This year, the tournament returns after it was cancelled in 2020 due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

The supporters will also be allowed to choose their preferred captain, choose who takes the first penalty should the game end up going into penalties, make substitutions and pick the man-of-the-match.

“As with each Carling Black Label Cup, we will be putting the power in the very capable hands of Champion fans. Supporters of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will select their starting line-up as well as new and exciting game-changers which will certainly amplify their match day experience. What will really set this year’s Cup apart from previous years is that fans will have access to all the game-changers, giving fans even more power and control of the game,” said Carling Black Label brand director Arne Rust.

“Throughout our journey in football, the Carling Cup has been played to a sold out FNB Stadium and as the 12th player on the pitch, the Champion voices in-stadia are at the heart of the game. Unfortunately, due to Covid-19 restrictions, we will not be able to allow any fans into the stadium this year, apart from one lucky fan from each team – the selected Champion Coach who will be calling the shots from the dugout of the respective clubs.”

In the history of the tournament, Pirates have lifted the cup five times, while Amakhosi have only clinched it twice.