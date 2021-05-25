Orlando Pirates supporters set to march to Orlando Stadium

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

"It’s good that we will be going to Orlando because we are not happy with the way things have been going in the team," says Bucs super fan Miladinovic.

Orlando Pirates super fan Dejan Miladinovic says he supports the “peaceful protest” that has been organised by the Buccaneers supporters to display their unhappiness with the team and calling for head coach Josef Zinnbauer to step down.

ALSO READ: Wrong tactical approach cost Orlando Pirates against Raja – Mothibi

This week on social media, the notion to fire Zinnbauer has been the talk of the town by the club’s fans, which led to the arrangement of the march to Orlando Stadium on 5 June.

The displeasure with Zinnbauer got worse after their embarrassing exit in the Caf Confederation Cup last weekend.

Pirates were thrashed 4-0 by Moroccan side Raja Casablanca in the second leg of the quarter-final of the tournament played at Mohammed V Stadium on Sunday – which took the aggregate score to 5-1 in favour of the North Africans.

The Pirates supporters have been calling for the German mentor’s head for some time now and with the protest set-up, Kovacevic believes it’s a good initiative to show the management of the club that they are serious about wanting to see changes at the club.

“Look, it’s good that we will be going to Orlando because we are not happy with the way things have been going in the team, especially in terms of results. We are really not happy and we want to see some changes happening, starting with the coach. That’s what the fans want because they see that things are not going well for us,” said the Bucs super-fan.

“The team hasn’t been doing good, actually, we have performed below our standards for the last couple of years. We are a big team and we expect big results.”

It remains to be seen whether Zinnbauer will be pushed out of the club by the fans, mainly since Phakaaathi sources claimed that the coach is certain that he is keeping his job and has the backup of the management.

The Pirates fans march comes after a couple of weeks after Kaizer Chiefs supporters marched to Naturena where they handed a memorandum to the club’s management.

With the Chiefs march having seemed to be a success, it’s quite clear that the Buccaneers supporters believe taking the same route will work out for them too.