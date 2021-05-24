Clash of the giants in the Copa Libertadores

Phumelela

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY

Tuesday 25 May

S10 V2

M1 Red Star Belgrade vs Partizan Belgrade: After finishing the league unbeaten and winning the title by 13 points from second placed Partizan, Red Star can complete the double by winning the Serbia Cup final.

M2 Larne vs Glentoran: Larne had won six in a row before losing to Linfield in the Northern Ireland Cup final in their last outing. Glentoran have lost their previous two outings, which were both at home.

M3 NK Celje vs Olimpija Ljubljana: The cup final in Slovenia which Olimpija have won six times but Celje just once, back in 2005. Celje thrashed Olimpija 4-0 nine days ago in a league match.

M4 Cliftonville vs Crusaders: The last two clashes between these Irish clubs both ended in 2-2 draws.

M5 Coleraine vs Linfield: A win for Coleraine would keep alive the battle for the title in Northern Ireland but a draw would confirm Linfield retain their championship.

M6 King’s Lynn Town vs Solihull Moors: King’s Lynn conceded five goals on Saturday and must win this game or face relegation from the National League. Solihull Moors have won five games in a row.

M7 Al Ittihad vs El Gouna: Al Ittihad have not won in their past seven matches, losing four. El Gouna have won only one of their previous 11 Egyptian league fixtures.

M8 KR Reykjavik vs HK Kopavogur: HK have two wins and a draw in their past three matches against KR, with an 8-2 goal aggregate.

M9 Leiknir Reykjavik vs FH Hafnarfjordur: Leiknir have five points from their opening five games of the new season in Iceland. FH were runners up last season in the league.

M10 River Plate vs Fluminense: River Plate will secure top place in their Copa Libertadores group with a win but if Fluminense lose they might be knocked out of second spot and eliminated. The Brazilians suffered a surprise home loss in the competition last week.

Suggested permutation:

R8.00 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 x 3 x 1,2 x 1,2 x 3 x 3 x 1