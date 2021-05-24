Sundowns slammed by Pitso’s agency

Jonty Mark

'We are disappointed that Mamelodi Sundowns FC has not apologised to him personally,' read a statement from MT Sports

Pitso Mosimane’s representatives have lashed out at Mamelodi Sundowns for not personally apologising to him for the behaviour of a section of their supporters ahead of Al Ahly’s Caf Champions League meeting with Sundowns on Saturday at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

ALSO READ: Safa condemns abuse of Mosimane

“As the Management Company of Coach Pitso, we are disappointed that Mamelodi Sundowns FC has not apologised to him personally but issued a general statement apologising to Al Ahly “and those associated with the team”. This is not good enough. The insults were directed at Coach Pitso in his personal capacity and to his mother. We hope that the entire Sundowns family will continue to look at the success of Coach Pitso as something to celebrate, not vilify,” read a statement from MT Sports.

They also repeated what Mosimane had said after the 1-1 draw with Sundowns, a result that was enough to see Ahly comfortably into the semifinals, in a heated post-match press conference. The Ahly head coach said he had been receiving abusive messages and emails for some time.

“There are sections of Mamelodi Sundowns FC that have never accepted or made peace with Pitso Mosimane being part of the Mamelodi Sundowns family. This is regardless of all the successes he contributed to the club as the Head Coach of the Club from December 2012 to September 2020 (7 years, 9 months) and 11 titles later,” continued the statement.

“MT Sports Marketing and Management would like to state that the incident on Saturday, the 22nd May 2021, although deeply disturbing, is not an isolated one. For years, including the time that Coach Pitso Mosimane was Head Coach at Mamelodi Sundowns, there were many known examples of disruption and efforts to usurp his position within the club.

“The events of Saturday, 22nd May 2021 where sections of the club’s supporters hurled abuse at Coach Pitso and his mother, are confirmation of the grudge that some in the club continue to hold against him even after leaving the club. We trust and believe that this matter and the necessary truths that need to be revealed will finally, come to the fore in due course. As MT Sports Marketing and Management, our stance is that we will not allow for such callous bullying of our client.”