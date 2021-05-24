Williams tells title-chasing Sundowns – Not on our Watch!

Jonty Mark

'They will want to wrap up the league but we don't want to allow that,' said the SuperSport goalkeeper.

SuperSport United are determined not to let Mamelodi Sundowns wrap up the DStv Premiership title in tomorrow’s Tshwane derby at the Loftus Stadium.

Sundowns are coming off the back of a Champions League exit at the hands of Al Ahly, but can gain plenty of consolation from lifting a fourth league crown in a row, which they will seal if they can beat SuperSport.

Even if Masandawana don’t win, they will surely wrap up the title at some point in their last four league games, but SuperSport ‘keeper Ronwen Williams certainly doesn’t want it to be on Matsatsantsa’s watch.

“They will want to wrap up the league but we don’t want to allow that,” said Williams.

“We know how to beat them, I am sure it will be a good one and we are looking forward to it.”

SuperSport fell firmly out of the title race on the back of a ten-game run without a win in the league, which they finally snapped on May 12 when they won 1-0 at home to TTM, Bradely Grobler getting back on the scoresheet with his first league goal since February 20.

The victory just about secured SuperSport’s place in next season’s MTN8 and a run of victories for Kaitano Tembo’s side could yet get them into third spot and a place in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

Williams also made a welcome return to the SuperSport side after a month out injured against TTM.

“I am just glad to be back, I was disappointed to be out for a few weeks, but it gave me time to miss the game and bring back that spark. Hopefully I can help push my team to finish strong in our last three games.”

Sundowns co-head coach Manqoba Mngqithi, meanwhile, did not seem too bothered whether his side wrap up the title tomorrow or on another day.

“For us it is always important to focus on our process, and according to our process, this is the second match of our final cycle of five games. We won the first one …. we are not putting a lot of pressure on our players to look at this game as a title decider,” said Mngqithi.