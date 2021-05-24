Sundowns ladies aiming for another invincible campaign in Super League

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The Pretoria-based team is the only side in the 14 teams league to have five straight victories after defeating Thunderbirds Ladies 4-0 at Groenkloof Stadium.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have continued with their dominance in the Hollywoodbets Super League after the club registered their fifth straight victory in the competition last weekend.

Downs top the HSL standings with 15 points, while scoring 16 goals and conceding only two.

The side coached by Jerry Tshabalala won the inaugural Safa National Women’s League, now called the Hollywoodbets Super League without losing a single game in the first season of the league, which ended with one game left due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Tshabalala says the team’s winning streak is important for them, but he wasn’t really happy with how her charges played in the first half.

“The unbeaten run is very important. We wouldn’t talk about it before but the longer it goes, the greater chance of it happening. We take it each game at a time! Each game is important,” said the Downs ladies coach.

“I’m happy with the three points and the four goals that we scored. Though we didn’t come to the party in the first half, we were a little bit scrappy. We couldn’t even combine four or three touches together. After a tongue lashing I gave to the girls during half-time things got better in the second half.”

Meanwhile, Limpopo based club First Touch couldn’t keep up with Downs as they were held to a 1-1 draw by University of Western Cape.

First Touch are in second place on the log with 13 points after five matches.

At the bottom of the log, Durban Ladies are the only side without a win after Golden Ladies edged University of Johannesburg 1-0.

Rest of the results:

JVW FC 2, Tshwane University of Technology 0

First Touch Academy 1, University of Western Cape 1

Golden Ladies 1, University of Johannesburg 0

Ma-Indies 5, Tsunami Queens 1

Richmond 2, Bloemfontein Celtic 3

Durban Ladies 1, Coal City Wizards 2