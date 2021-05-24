Will Pitso lure Morena and Sirino to Al Ahly?  

Thembinkosi Sekgaphane

“The best thing for me is to take out Sirino and Thapelo,” said the Red Devils coach.

Pitso Mosimane suggested he could making a fresh move to bring Gaston Sirino and Thapelo Morena to Al Ahly as he ended a fractious post-match press conference after his team had knocked Mamelodi Sundowns out of the Caf Champions League.

“I have driven this team alone, for eight years I drove that team alone not with other people alone. But the best thing for me is to take Sirino and Thapelo out,” said an emotional Mosimane as he got up to leave the conference inside the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Sirino has been the subject of transfer speculation for months now, pretty much ever since Pitso Mosimane’s move to Egypt in October.

Mosimane was expected to sign some of his former Sundowns players, which created a rift between him and his coaching comrades Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena who slammed the former Bafana Bafana coach for showing interest in some Masandawana players.

Mosimane appointed performance analyst Musi Matlaba and fitness trainer Kabelo Rangoaga as part of his backroom staff, while it was widely reported that the former SuperSport United coach was looking to rope in Mokwena as his assistant coach, but later he opted for Cavin Johnson.

A string of insults then flew from the Pretoria camp aimed a Mosimane, with some calling him a traitor and accusing him of trying to destroy Sundowns. The two teams met in the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League, a two-legged clash that resulted in Mosimane’s return to his stomping ground in Pretoria to insults and placards held up by Sundowns fans indicating he wasn’t welcomed over there anymore.

Mosimane’s rebuked Sundowns fans for stopping the Al Ahly bus and insulting him and his mother in a post-match interview asking what more should he have done during his seven and half-season tenure at the club, where he won multiple trophies.

Mosimane’s side knocked Sundowns out of the Caf Champions League on Saturday with a 3-1 aggregate victory.