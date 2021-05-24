Tinkler looks ahead to ‘greater’ times on return to Cape Town City

Jonty Mark

"Now obviously the task has to be greater," said the Cape Town City head coach.

As expected, Cape Town City confirmed on Monday morning that Eric Tinkler is back as head coach, just under four years since he resigned from the same job to take over at SuperSport United.

Earlier this month, Phakaaathi reported that Tinkler was set to return to City after the club had placed coach Jan Olde Riekerink’s ‘administrative leave’. And now the Citizens have confirmed the former Bafana Bafana midfielder’s return to the club.

“This has always been one of my favourite stadiums,” said Tinkler during an unveiling video released by the club at Cape Town Stadium.

“I was part of the beginnings of the club, its first season ended up being a fantastic season. It will stay in my memory for a long time and now obviously the task has to be greater.”

Tinkler coached City in their first season in the South African top flight, winning the 2016 Telkom Knockout, and finishing third in the Premiership.

He then went to SuperSport United where he won the MTN8, and reached the final of the Caf Confederation Cup, but it all went downhill from there and he left the club in March 2018. He joined Chippa United for the 2018/19 season, but was sacked in December, before taking over at Maritzburg United in January 2019.

He left Maritzburg in November 2020 after a poor start to the new season, and rumours of him joining City have been rife since it became clear Riekerink was on his way out.