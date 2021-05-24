Safa condemns abuse on Mosimane, promises to come down heavily on abusers

Khaya Ndubane

Mosimane was subjected to verbal abuse by a section of Sundowns supporters who carried placards, insulting him and some members of his family.

The South African Football Association (Safa) has condemned the abuse directed at Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane by a section of former Mamelodi Sundowns supporters at Lucas Moripe Stadium this past weekend.

Fans wearing Mamelodi Sundowns regalia were seen blocking the Al Ahly bus making its way to the stadium, chanting and hurling all sorts of unprintable insults to Mosimane.

Safa CEO, Advocate Tebogo Motlanthe said association will get to the bottom of the matter and bring the culprits to book.

“These individuals have not only humiliated coach Pitso Mosimane, they have brought the name of the country into disrepute and as Safa we will leave no stone unturned in identifying these individuals and hand out harshest of penalty to the perpetrators,” said Motlanthe.

“We have requested for an urgent report from the security and police at the stadium and we will also await report from the club. We are treating this matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves. We cannot tolerate this; Mosimane is our proud ambassador and what these people did needs to be condemned by all civilised society,” added Motlanthe.

Meanwhile, the South African Football Coaches Association (Safca) has also condemned the ‘shameful’ treatment meted out at Mosimane, by some ‘unruly’ Sundowns fans.

“The attack was not just an attack on Mosimane and his club, but it was also an attack on the coaching profession in its entirety and we cannot have a situation where the safety of our esteemed technicians and players is compromised. But furthermore, the attack was also an attack on the image of football in the country. It is for this reason that we make a call for all those who can be identified to be brought to book and be banned from the game as a matter of urgency. Failure to do so would run the risk of condoning hooliganism in what is known as the beautiful that,” said Safca president Greg Mashilo.