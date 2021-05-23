Pirates humiliated by Raja in Confed Cup mauling

Orlando Pirates’ journey in the Caf Confederation Cup ended in an embarrassing manner after they were thrashed 4-0 by Raja Casablanca in the second leg of their quarterfinal at the Mohammed V Stadium on Sunday.

The Moroccans scored the four goals in the first 45 minutes of the match, as they made it to the semifinals with a staggering 5-1 aggregate victory.

The game got off to a good start with the Buccaneers getting a chance at goals as early as the sixth minute after Deon Hotto set-up Siphesihle Ndlovu, but Raja’s defenders blocked his shot.

Two minutes later the North Africans registered a goal through Ben Malango’s header.

In the 13th minute, Pirates almost levelled the scores, but Innocent Maela’s shot was inches off target.

Things got harder for the South Africans as Raja made it 2-0 courtesy of El Wardi in the 20th minute, before Soufiane Rahimi made it 3-0 for the home side just after the half hour mark with a chip.

Bucs’ problems continued as Malango got his brace in the 36th minute to make it 4-0 for the Green Eagles.

As the game went towards the break, Pirates got an opportunity through Wayde Jooste, but his volleyed attempt passed across the face of goal.

Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer added his attack by bringing on Gabadinho Mhango and Nkanyiso Zungu for Ndlovu and Abel Mabaso early in the second half.

Raja couldn’t extend their lead, but the goals from the first 45 minutes were more than enough to see them saunter into the semifinals of the tournament.