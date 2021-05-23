Sundowns apologise to Ahly after fans abuse Pitso

Jonty Mark

'Mamelodi Sundowns observed behaviour and conduct from some of its supporters before its match with Al Ahly which is unacceptable and improper,' read a statement from the club.

Mamelodi Sundowns finally issued an apology on Sunday for the behaviour of a section of their supporters, who held abusive placards and hurled verbal abuse at Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane ahead of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Sundowns, however, did not directly apologise to the main target of the abuse, Mosimane.

A video emerged of Sundowns fans blocking the Ahly bus on its way into the stadium and holding placards like “F**k off Pitso” while also insulting their former coach’s mother, as the Ahly team arrived to take on Masadawana in the second leg of their last eight match. The game ended 1-1 and Ahly progressed to the semifinals 3-1 on aggregate but Mosiimane was understandably disgusted with what had happened ahead of the game.

Sundowns, meanwhile, were heavily criticised for not responding to the incident swiftly, but did issue an apology at around 1pm on Sunday.

“Mamelodi Sundowns observed behaviour and conduct from some of its supporters before its match with Al Ahly which is unacceptable and improper and does not reflect the integrity, respect, compassion and other values that we uphold,” read the statement.

“We received complaints by supporters of improper conduct and insults, but Mamelodi Sundowns supporters should under no circumstances disrespect, insult or behave in the manner they did and must at all times stay true to our values and principles. We therefore want to apologise to Al Ahly and all those associated with the club,” the statement added, interestingly at no point mentioning Mosimane by name.

“Mamelodi Sundowns will institute and investigation and appropriate action will be taken against those supporters whose conduct was improper and contrary to the values and principles that we adhere to.

“We remain dedicated to maintaining the good relations, mutual respect and mutual commitment that exists between the leaders of our two Clubs and all our stakeholders.”