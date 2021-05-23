Mosimane doesn’t owe Sundowns anything, EFF tells unruly fans

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

'Coach Pitso must not be discouraged by this‚ may he remain strong and know that as the EFF we are very proud of him,' says the party.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has slammed Mamelodi Sundowns’ “fans” who insulted Al Alhy coach Pitso Mosimane after the Caf Champions League match at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

The party said what the “fans” did yesterday was a form of self-hate, further slamming those who dragged Mosimane’s mother into the verbal assault.

“Coach Pitso is an exceptional African coach who has taken a new challenge and is already flying the SA flag high. He has done good for SA soccer and is among the best football coaches in African continent and the world,” said the EFF in a statement.

“As such‚ for coach Pitso‚ management‚ and his players to require such an escort is distasteful. Sundowns has shown the highest form of self-hate horrendous to watch; worse Pitso Mosimane’s mother was dragged into verbal assault that was obviously premeditated to bring Mosimane.

“He built Sundowns and won all possible trophies‚ and if anything‚ Sundowns should be celebrating him.”

The party said it was ironic for the team’s “fans” to insult Mosimane when their former president, Patrice Motsepe, is meant to bring unity and cohesion in the sport as president of the Confederation of African Football.

As a result, the party has called on the South African Football Association (Safa) and the Confederation of African Football (Caf) to fine Sundowns and its supporters.

“We cannot afford to wait for individuals to be physically harmed or killed before decisive action is taken. The EFF is proud of coach Pitso and continues to rally with excitement his successful career at the top level.

“Coach Pitso must not be discouraged by this‚ may he remain strong and know that as the EFF we are very proud of him.”

In a video that has been circulating on social media, a visibly Mosimane claims to know the person who orchestrated the attacks on him.

“I said to myself, what else should I have done for this team to get respect. But it’s football, I understand. And I know the person who orchestrated it,” he said.

