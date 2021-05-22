Chiefs get Wydad rematch in Champions League semis

Jonty Mark

In the group stages, Chiefs lost 4-0 on neutral territory in Ouagadougou, and won 1-0 in Johannesburg.

Kaizer Chiefs have another date with Wydad Casablanca in this season’s Caf Champions League, after the Moroccan giants joined their Group C rivals Amakhosi in the semifinals.

Wydad hammered Amakhosi 4-0 in the group stages, and while they lost the return match 1-0 in Johannesburg, a key result that got Chiefs to the last eight, the Moroccans topped the group by four points.

In the quarterfinals, Wydad won 2-1 on aggregate against Algeria’s MC Alger, beating them 1-0 in Casablanca on Saturday, to take their place in the last four alongside Chiefs, who had lost 3-0 to Simba SC earlier on Saturday, but still made it to the semifinals with a 4-3 aggregate win.

In the other semifinal, Mamelodi Sundowns’ conquerors, Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly, will play Tunisian giants Esperance. Esperance bounced back from losing 2-0 to CR Belouizdad in Algeria to also win 2-0 in Rades, with two goals inside the last half an hour.

And it was the Tunisian side that won 3-2 on penalties, to book a meeting with the Red Devils. Esperance’s goals were scored by Algerian Raouf Benguit and Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane, who both also netted in the shootout. The semifinal brings together the winners of the last three Champions Leagues, with Esperance winning two editions in a row, before Mosimane’s Ahly picked the trophy up last season.