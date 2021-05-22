‘We did what mattered,’ says Hunt after hard fight in Champions League

Sibongiseni Gumbi

'It was obviously difficult today, but we got through,' said the Kaizer Chiefs head coach after the match.

It didn’t matter that the game ended with some people having little nails left, what matters is that Kaizer Chiefs are through to the semifinals of the Caf Champions League. Amakhosi survived a late onslaught from Simba SC in the second leg at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Daar es Salam, Tanzania on Saturday afternoon.

They advanced with a 4-3 aggregate score after losing 3-0 away. Speaking after the game, Hunt admitted it had been a difficult game but underlined that they had done what they needed to do.

“That’s the most important thing (going through) over two legs. It was obviously difficult today. But we got through, and that is the most important thing – we dug in (deep),” said Hunt. Simba didn’t start as dangerously as they finished and Chiefs looked to be in front in the early exchanges.

“There was no danger for the first 20 to 25 minutes, and then they got a corner and they scored from that, putting us a little back. After the first half, they got a second one and then another which made it more difficult and then we defended for the last minutes,” added Hunt.

“They were the home team and they had thrown the numbers up front. They had four up, and if you don’t win the first and second ball, then you have problems.”