Al Ahly focused on sinking Sundowns to seal semifinal spot

Khaya Ndubane

The Red Devils meet the Brazilians in the second leg of the Caf Champions League quarterfinals at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane says the Red Devils are determined to reach the semifinals of the Caf Champions League and will do everything in their power to go through.

Al Ahly have an advantage over Sundowns going into this game, having beaten the Brazilians 2-0 in the first leg.

“We hold a slight advantage due to the first leg result. I know Sundowns’ capabilities but we have got no alibis and we have to be ready. We got no issues and adapted to the atmosphere,” said Mosimane during a press conference in Johannesburg on Friday.

“Sundowns is a good side but I am focusing on my team, there are 70 million people we aim to make happy and fans expect a lot from us. I took over Al Ahly when they had eight stars on the shirt, I achieved the ninth with them and I want to give them the 10th star. It’s a big responsibility and all Al Ahly supporters await this.”

The game is set to take place at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday at 3pm.