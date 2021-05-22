Local soccer
Local soccer
Khaya Ndubane
Digital manager Phakaaathi
1 minute read
22 May 2021
10:02 am

Al Ahly focused on sinking Sundowns to seal semifinal spot

Khaya Ndubane

The Red Devils meet the Brazilians in the second leg of the Caf Champions League quarterfinals at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane is confident of reaching the semifinals of the Caf Champions League. Picture: Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

 

Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane says the Red Devils are determined to reach the semifinals of the Caf Champions League and will do everything in their power to go through.

ALSO READ: Mamelodi Sundowns have the capacity to beat Al Ahly – Mngqithi

Ahly meet the Brazilians in the second leg of the Caf Champions League quarterfinals at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Al Ahly have an advantage over Sundowns going into this game, having beaten the Brazilians 2-0 in the first leg.

“We hold a slight advantage due to the first leg result. I know Sundowns’ capabilities but we have got no alibis and we have to be ready. We got no issues and adapted to the atmosphere,” said Mosimane during a press conference in Johannesburg on Friday.

“Sundowns is a good side but I am focusing on my team, there are 70 million people we aim to make happy and fans expect a lot from us. I took over Al Ahly when they had eight stars on the shirt, I achieved the ninth with them and I want to give them the 10th star. It’s a big responsibility and all Al Ahly supporters await this.”

The game is set to take place at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville on Saturday at 3pm.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

BEST BETS

Key Champions League ties for South African duo
34 mins ago
34 mins ago

LOCAL SOCCER

Pitso Mosimane explains why he rejected Bafana Bafana offer
55 mins ago
55 mins ago

MGOSI

Ex-Chiefs, Sundowns star set to join Sekhukhune United?
23 hours ago
23 hours ago

LOCAL SOCCER

Mamelodi Sundowns have the capacity to beat Al Ahly - Mngqithi
1 day ago
1 day ago


RELATED ARTICLES

BEST BETS

Key Champions League ties for South African duo
34 mins ago
34 mins ago

LOCAL SOCCER

Pitso Mosimane explains why he rejected Bafana Bafana offer
55 mins ago
55 mins ago

MGOSI

Ex-Chiefs, Sundowns star set to join Sekhukhune United?
23 hours ago
23 hours ago

LOCAL SOCCER

Mamelodi Sundowns have the capacity to beat Al Ahly - Mngqithi
1 day ago
1 day ago