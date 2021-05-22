Pitso Mosimane explains why he rejected Bafana Bafana offer

Khaya Ndubane

Mosimane was heavily linked with the Bafana head coach job before the South African Football Association (Safa) appointed Belgian coach Hugo Broos.

Al Ahly coach Pitso Mosimane has revealed that he received a six-year deal to coach Bafana Bafana, but he decided to stay with the Red Devils.

Speaking to the media ahead of the second leg of the Caf Champions League quarterfinal against Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday, Mosimane explained why he snubbed the Bafana post.

“I admire challenges. I had a four-year contract with Sundowns but I chose a two year contract. I chose to join Al Ahly to win the Champions League, the Egyptian Cup and play the Club World Cup. I took the risk despite having the chance to coach the national team for a very long time, a six-year contract, retirement, but I stayed where it’s cold.

“That’s where the eagle stays because Al Ahly possess the personality of eagles who know when to swoop in the right time.”

“I don’t want to recycle. I like colder areas, I like tougher environment and I think you read on the media what happens when we just draw. We’ve got 70 million fans, a different mentality, a different environment, the stars on the (Al Ahly) badge say who are you to come here.

“I need to play against Bayern, Palmeiras, the Cairo derby, face Mamelodi Sundowns because they’re a good side, face all the international coaches from Europe. In the league in Egypt, all the big coaches are there. I could’ve stayed here at home and win the DStv Premiership again,” added Mosimane, with the comment followed by giggles from the media personnel present.

Mosimane, whose team carry a 2-0 lead going to the second leg, will be looking to put one over his former team, Sundowns, on Saturday, to progress to the semifinals of the Caf Champions League.