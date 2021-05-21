Cape Town City axe coach Jan Olde Riekerink

Khaya Ndubane

City announced on Friday that they had terminated the 58-year-old coach's services.

Cape Town City have announced that the club has parted ways with coach Jan Olde Riekerink by mutual agreement.

Riekerink was placed on an administrative suspension in May following a poor run of results that included a a humiliating 5-1 defeat to Benni McCarthy’s AmaZulu.

“The club can confirm that it has officially parted ways with Coach Jan Olde Riekerink by mutual agreement,” read the club statement.

“Jan will return to Europe to continue his coaching career. We thank Jan for his contribution to the City family and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Meanwhile, on the same day, City also announced that they have also parted ways with Giannis Potouridis. This is despite the fact that the Greek defender recently signed a contract extension to 2022.

“City bids farewell to Greek defender Giannis Potouridis after agreeing to mutually part ways in preparation for the new season. We wish him the best of luck in the next phase of his career,” read the club statement.

City are currently seventh on the log with 38 points after winning nine, drawing 11 and losing eight of the 28 matches played this season.