Pirates coach Zinnbauer set to ring the changes in return leg against Raja

Josef Zinnbauer has hinted that he might make a couple of changes to his starting line-up for the club’s return match against Raja Casablanca in the Caf Confederation Cup in Casablanca on Sunday.

The Buccaneers were held to a 1-1 draw by the Moroccan outfit, after they had taken the lead through Vincent Pule, only for Raja to respond with Ben Malango’s equaliser in the second half.

With the main objective being advancing to the semi-finals of the tournament, Zinnbauer says he might have to call upon Ghanaian shot-stopper Richard Ofori, Thabang Monare and Terrence Dzukamanja to try help the club get the positive result.

The trio have been out of the squad for a long time due to injuries, but only Ofori and Monare were part of the substitutes in the last game.

“We will maybe get injured players back. They’re coming closer to fitness and I hope we’ll have some of them back in the team. The list of our injured players is long but maybe Monare, Dzvukamanja and Ofori can help us in the second leg.”

“We have no fear, but we have respect for Casablanca because they’re a big club.”

The Buccaneers mentor is optimistic about the chances if his team scoring in Morocco and emphasised that what is important for the Soweto giants is score first.

“We have a chance in the second leg and we’re looking forward to it. We are confident we can score there and we will fight more. The target is to score first,” Zinnbauer stated.

But, looking at their group stage games away from home, the Buccaneers weren’t able to score a goal out of the country, with their group phase goal tally totaling to five goals.

Whereas Raja were able to score a total of 13 goals in their group campaign, with eight of those goals being scored away from home and five were scored at home.