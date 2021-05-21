Mamelodi Sundowns have the capacity to beat Al Ahly – Mngqithi

Ntokozo Gumede

"If there is any team that can beat Al Ahly 5-0, it is Sundowns," said Mngqith ahead of Saturday's clash against the African champions.

The confidence coming out of Manqoba Mngqithi is so tangible that you would believe that Mamelodi Sundowns will definitely overturn the two-goal deficit against Al Ahly in the return-leg of the Caf Champions League quarterfinal this Saturday.

In his press conference leading to the game, he said: “If there is anyone who has the capacity to do this, it is Sundowns.” And he said this drawing references from their impressive group stage campaign where they became the first side quality for the last eight with two games to spare.

Many a Sundowns fan would wish for a repeat of that 5-0 thumping of the defending champions in 2019 in the same stage of the competition, which is something the Downs mentor is confident they can pull off at the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

“In the DStv Premiership when we had no break and we had to play game after game, we had one break where we had four days instead of two after the last match and the next game was Orlando Pirates who had not lost a game at Orlando Stadium.

“What did we do? We turned the tables because we have got the capacity. We have games that we can use as reference to say this team has got the capacity to turn things around. To score three goals in Orlando is something anybody can do, but Sundowns can do it. If there is any team that can beat Al Ahly 5-0, it is Sundowns. Why? Because we’ve done it before so we have that belief and confidence that we have the capacity,” said Mngqithi.

However, reproducing that performance will not be easy, Mngqithi admits, saying the fact that the Red Devils are now coached by former Masandawana head coach Pitso Mosimane tilts the circumstances in Ahly’s favour, but only just.

“There has been a lot of change with the team that was on the pitch for Al Ahly and the coaching department of our team has changed. They are using a coach who was leading us before so that reference point does not have much because it gives them a little bit of an advantage because they have got a coach who knows what happened and how we orchestrated that success.

“But we have a very good technical team and a couple of players who participated in that match and some additions that have come in handy to help the team. The reference points that we have are what has happened for us this season in all aspects of our game and that has taken us to where we are.”