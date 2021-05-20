Arthur Zwane tipped for Kaizer Chiefs top job

Sibongiseni Gumbi

“It is also critical that we are investing for the future, and I think coach Arthur is one for the future,” said Motaung.

Arthur Zwane’s excellent work with the juniors at Kaizer Chiefs has not gone unnoticed and club board member and marketing director, Jessica Motaung has said he could rise to the first team head coach position in the future.

Speaking to the media at an event to hand over cars to the club’s youngsters Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Njabulo Blom, who were voted as “Player that has it all” by the club’s supporters, Motaung sang Zwane’s praises.

Ngcobo and Blom will be travelling in brand new Toyota Corollas for the next four months after they were installed as Player that has it all for December/January (Ngcobo) and February/March (Blom).

“It’s great to have Dillon (Sheppard) working with him, and it’s also great because there is continuity and consistency moving forward.

“We’ve seen that you need to groom coaches of the future who understand the youth, who understand the new trends, who understand how technology can be incorporated. And most importantly who understand the culture of the club,” added Motaung.

Among players who have gone through Zwane’s hands and made it into the first team Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Blom, Ngcobo, Lebohang Lesako and Sabelo Hadebe to mention a few.

Zwane doubles as youth coach and assistant to first team head coach Gavin Hunt.

“It’s critical that to make sure that we have someone who has been a part of the club for many years, someone who understands the culture of the club to be there. And that investment is something we will continue to do,” she added.

Motaung said the fact that Blom and Ngcobo have had a big impact and voted for such an award was proof of the good spadework that’s being done at their development academy.

“It is great that the fans have voted for these youngsters who have just graduated from the academy. It tells us that the work that has been done is good. To see the guys playing and performing the way they have is testament to the coaching and the commitment that goes there. It’s encouraging, it says we have a bright future. It encourages me knowing the work that’s done behind the scenes is fruitful.”