SuperSport coach Tembo breaks silence on Mbule to Kaizer Chiefs rumours

The 23-year-old has established himself as a regular and key player in Kaitano Tembo’s team.

It is an open secret that Kaizer Chiefs are interested in roping in SuperSport United attacking midfielder Sipho Mbule in a bid to bolster and rebuild their squad for next season as they have been unable to sign any players in the last two transfer windows.

ALSO READ: Kaizer Chiefs set to table offer for SuperSport United midfielder

Mbule has been holding his own at Matsatsantsa A Pitori since breaking into the first team in the 2017 Caf Confederation Cup final against TP Mazembe and he has not looked back ever since as the 23-year-old has established himself as a regular and key player in Kaitano Tembo’s team.

Spekaing to Phakaaathi, Tembo said those rumours linking one of his most influential players to Amakhosi have been somewhat annoying, but he is not surprised that a club of Chiefs’ statue would be keen to have Mbule on their books.

“It has always been the case with our team whereby most of our players are always targeted in terms of other teams wanting them,” Tembo said.

“It also shows the quality that we have if most of the clubs are always looking to get players from, at the same time it is also difficult for the young players because that can also destabilize them and derail their progress because if you hear about big teams being mentioned alongside your name, it might also destruct him on the primary thing which is playing football,” Tembo added.

He continued: “As a club we have to try and make sure that they are level headed and they keep their feet on the ground because in this industry you are always as good as your last game. One minute people want you because you are playing well and the moment you are no longer performing they shift focus and go somewhere else. Consistency is very key, that is what I have been preaching to my youngsters.”