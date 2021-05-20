OPINION: Salute to Kaizer Chiefs fans for demonstrating leadership

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

I am patiently counting days, hours, minutes and seconds to the day the bosses at Naturena announce that they have made a decision to form a Kaizer Chiefs ladies team thanks to their supporters.

When I went through the Kaizer Chiefs memorandum last week after the club’s supporters handed it to the club’s management, there was only one thing that caught my attention, one huge thing that I believe will be of much help into growing women’s football in South Africa.

With all due respect to the club’s faithful supporters, I understand their grievances with the club and the need to change for the betterment of the senior team.

It was quite a good gesture in organising the peaceful march and they did it to their utmost best.

In their demands or what they want to see happening at the club, there is a paragraph where the fans want to see the club getting involved in the development of women’s football by forming a ladies team that will be competing in the league by 2022/23 season.

This is a huge statement coming from those who have been following the club through thick and thin and I think they believe Amakhosi having a female team can be a step into the right direction in developing the women’s game.

There is no better time than now to have a Chiefs ladies team and I know I’ve said this before. But also, the rest of the PSL teams should go through the same route.

The National Women’s League has just acquired a sponsor and the league will be called the Hollywoodbets Super League with a massive R2 million first prize money for the champions.

It’s about time these club’s are pushed to start ladies teams, especially those with resources, they really don’t have an excuse.

For instance, TS Galaxy has already done it by adopting Nkomazi Ladies FC playing in the Safa regional league in Mpumalanga. This is a great initiative and hopefully it will inspire other clubs to follow suit. Well done to the club’s chairman Tim Sukazi.

As I was writing this piece, I am patiently counting days, hours, minutes and seconds to the day the bosses at Naturena announce that they have made a decision to form a Kaizer Chiefs ladies team thanks to their supporters.