Mngqithi brands Sirino ‘inappropriate’ for wearing Ahly shirt

Jonty Mark

'I don't think it is appropriate to do that,' said Mngqithi.

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Manqoba Mngqithi has criticised Masandawana attacker Gaston Sirino for his behaviour in speaking about joining Al Ahly, and even wearing an Al Ahly shirt in Cairo when the two teams played the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarterfinal last weekend.

ALSO READ: Players Sundowns can bank on against Ahly on Saturday

Sirino was pictured in Cairo leaving the field in an Ahly shirt after Sundowns had lost 2-0, with the second leg in Tshwane this Saturday. Before the first leg, he also told Sky Sports Arabia: “It’s always good that a big team like Al Ahly to be interested in me. I’m very focused on keep playing well to appear and then we’ll see what happens,” Sirino told Sky News Arabia.

“I want to thank the Al Ahly fans for their love. It would be a great challenge if I could someday wear this shirt.”

Good Morning to all beautiful and handsome soccer loving people out there. We are blessed. Sundowns players and its fans have a lot in their plate????how do you wear an AHLY jersey? Yes Pitso is there, but the disrespect to the Brand is too much. Sirino and Onyango must be fined. pic.twitter.com/ttGPKadN5G — Mahlatse ❤️ Ratau???????? (@BanaMalome) May 20, 2021

Mngqithi, at a press conference on Thursday ahead of the second leg, said: “I would prefer not to comment on that. I don’t think it is appropriate to do that, but it is something I don’t want to dwell on, I want to focus on winning the match, instead of other negative things. I can say something negative about the same player and on Saturday he wins the match for us.”