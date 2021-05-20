Seema linked with Chippa United return after Heric departure

Khaya Ndubane

Heric was axed after the club lost 2-1 to Bloemfontein Celtic in a DStv Premiership match on Tuesday.

Lehlohonolo Seema is said to be leading the race to rejoin Chippa United and replace Vladislav Heric, who parted ways with the club.

The Serbian mentor had been in charge of the Chilli Boys for six matches, winning two, drawing one and losing two.

He took over from Dan Malesela, who was fired last month after a string of poor results. Malesela had taken over from Seema who was let go in December last year.

Heric confirmed to Phakaaathi that he had parted ways with Chippa, but could not give reasons why he vacated his position at the Gqeberha-based outfit.

“Yes, it’s true [that I left Chippa}. And the next step for me is to go back to Serbia and pay my respects to my late father. He died last year and I could not go home, so I’m going there now to pay my respects,” said Heric.

Phakaaathi has since established that Heric left Chippa over disagreements about adding members to his technical team. It is believed that Heric did not like the idea of being given ‘help’ by the club as he felt he was capable of saving Chippa from relegation on his own.

Chippa chairman Siviwe Mpengesi confirmed to Umhlobo Wenene radio station on Thursday morning that Heric decided to step down after disagreements about the way forward for the club.

“After the Celtic game we felt that we needed to prepare for the playoff and we brought in people that could help him for that, but he felt he otherwise. He then asked to be released from his contract and we accepted his resignation,” said Mpengesi.

Chippa are expected to announce the changes to their technical team later on Wednesday.