Simba’s home record will worry Kaizer Chiefs ahead of Saturday’s Caf tie

Kaizer Chiefs’ job of getting to the semi finals of the Caf Champions League may look done after their impressive 4-0 win over Simba SC in the first leg, but it is not. Not by a long shot.

Simba’s record shows that they are not good travellers and usually go for a draw in away fixtures, but they can be big hitters when they are at home.

They have registered 5-0 and 4-0 wins at home in this year’s Champions League and could do the same against Amakhosi. It is however worth noting that they have not conceded this many in recent years in an away game.

This means they have to win by 5-0 if they are to still advance to the semi finals which is a target their current coach, Didier Gomes has been set this season. Simba have always done well in the Champions League and have built their name over the years.

“It is true that it will be harder for us without an away goal. We know that very well. But what we need to do next Saturday, is to keep the faith. It is very important to believe in ourselves and I’m completely convinced we can win the next match, by which result? I don’t know. It will be difficult but nothing is impossible in this game,” said Gomes after the defeat at FNB Stadium.

“Anything can happen in football, yes we are very disappointed but we’re alive and we embrace and we have hope. If we want to do something good next week, we need to be aggressive, efficient and we don’t know what can happen in football,” he added.

And while Chiefs may be no FC Platinum, who got a 4-0 thumping in Tanzania, but they should be wary of letting their guard down when they get to Tanzania.

Simba have also scored three against El Mereikh of Morocco and four past AS Vita of the Democratic republic of Congo who are no minors in continental football.