Micho slams Raja and Wydad for protest and complaint over match officials

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Sredojevic says Raja and Wydad only complain when they don't benefit from referees' mistakes.

Former Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic has lambasted Moroccan clubs Raja Casablanca and Waydad Casablanca for their recent outcry over officiating in their respective continental matches which took place this past weekend.

ALSO READ: Raja Casablanca to lodge a protest to Caf after Orlando Pirates draw

This week, Raja said they will lodge a protest to Caf after the club played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg with Pirates and say they were not happy with Kenyan referee Peter Waweru after they claim that he denied them a penalty.

Waydad, meanwhile, are also not pleased with the officiating during their 1-1 draw with Algerian side CS Sfaxien.

Waydad has written a complaint to new Caf President Patrice Motsepe with the team saying they had expected the use of VAR in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after Motsepe took over as the Caf boss.

“The refereeing staff deprived the WAC of a legitimate goal that does not need the approval of a VAR technique, as much as it needs referees with a sense of responsibility,” read part of Waydad’s letter to the Caf president.

“In this regard, we call on the Caf to provide clarifications on the real reasons for not using the VAR technology starting from the quarter-finals and explanations on why WAC must always pay dearly for the Caf’s governance and management issues.”

Sredojevic, who is currently head coach of Zambia senior national team, does not sympathise with these teams, saying they only complain when they don’t benefit from referees’ mistakes.

“Orchestrated plan or desire to have football justice delivered by respected & recognised Casablanca giants Wydad & Raja shouting loud & lodging complaints about officiation after first matches. Caf will decide, but I know very well when things go their way they laugh at you like all is OK,” Sredojevic wrote on his official Twitter account.

Caf is yet to respond to the allegations made by the Moroccan clubs with the second leg of the quarter-finals set to be played this coming weekend.