Hollywoodbets pour millions into women’s Super League

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

'For the first time, the National Women’s League has a commercial partner,' said Safa president Danny Jordaan.

South African Football Association has welcomed sponsorship from betting company Hollywoodbets, with the aim of elevating the women’s game in the country

The betting company have put millions of Rand into the Safa National Women’s League, which will now be called the Hollywoodbets Super League.

Hollywoodbets’ sponsorship for the women’s game was first announced this weekend, but Safa held a press conference at their own offices on Tuesday to complete the launch.

The prize money for the champions has been set-up for a massive R2 million, while the runners-up will get R1 million and the rest of the teams will walk away with R150 000 at the end of the season.

“For the first time, the National Women’s League has a commercial partner. This investment will further help us to strengthen the clubs in order to accelerate the growth and development of professional women’s football in our country,” said Safa president Danny Jordaan, according to safa.net

“To Hollywoodbets, we welcome you as a partner. Thank you very much, this is a great day for us, for the players, for women’s football in South African. We are really excited about this collaboration which we think is definitely a game changer.”

With some of the games being televised on the public broadcaster, Safa CEO Tebogo Motlanthe believe more exposure will help the league to be sustainable.

“We must also thank our broadcast partners, the SABC who share our vision in elevating women’s football. Without doubt, this is to date the single largest media platform provided to women’s sport in South Africa,” said Motlanthe.

“Visibiity and investment go hand in hand. Ultimately, the Hollywoodbets Super League will only be sustainable long term if we can reach more viewers and gain awareness through greater access to watching on TV. Not only will this partnership help grow the reach an associated following, but it will become a critical enabler for the league and it’s clubs to attract greater sponsorship deals and broadcast revenues, which ultimately is where much of the men’s money now comes from.”