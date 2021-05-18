Kaizer Chiefs confirm trial for Sao Tome star

Jonty Mark

Jardel Nazare was part of the Sao Tome squad that faced Bafana in Afcon qualifying.

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that Sao Tome international Jardel Nazare is currently training with the first team.

Amakhosi are expected to make a host of new signings ahead of next season, when their transfer ban will be lifted.

Nazare, 26, is a left-sided player who can play in defence or midfield, and was part of the Sao Tome squad that competed in the same group as Bafana Bafana in qualifying for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

He was born in Lisbon and also has Portuguese citizenship, spending much of his career in the country of his birth, though he was most recently at Georgian side Saburtalo, who he left in December 2020.

Chiefs have not confirmed yet whether they will be offering Nazare a contract, and he is obviously not available to play for them this season, domestically or in the Caf Champions League.

Amakhosi are currently preparing for the second leg of their Caf Champions League quarterfinal in Dar Es Salaam, where they will take on Simba SC. Gavin Hunt’s side are in a strong position from the first leg, having thrashed Simba 4-0 at FNB Stadium on Saturday.