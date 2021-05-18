Cruch time for relegation threatened Stellies in Soweto

Sibongiseni Gumbi

'Our performances have been good, however we need to turn them into results,' said Stellies coach Steve Barker.

Swallows FC have been warned to brace for a big fight when they meet Stellenbosch FC in a DStv Premiership fixture at Dobsonville Stadium at 3pm on Tuesday.

The Cape side are desperate for points, as they find themselves hanging over a relegation hole with three games to the end of the season. It i puzzling how Stellies are in the position they are in based on their performances.

Steve Barker’s side have been one of the better teams in terms of performance this season but the results have not been favourable. Barker says they need to turn things around quickly, starting with Tuesday’s game.

“Swallows have had a really good season. Up to this far they have done themselves proud to be in the position they are in. It’s going to be a difficult game,” said Barker ahead of the game.

“We know they’ve lost just one game this season, however we understand the importance of this fixture. We understand that there are only a few points to play for and the position that we are in is precarious.

“We are very mindful of our situation which demands a response… each and every time we don’t get a result that we work so hard to get, our response has to be be greater.”

Barker said he couldn’t fault his players as he believes they are as committed to the cause as he is. It is just the results that are not coming.

“The mood in the camp is upbeat. Everyone knows what needs to be done. I do believe that the commitment of the players has been undoubted. Our performances have been good, however we need to turn them into results.”