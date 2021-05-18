Thembinkosi Lorch’s return pleases Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The Bucs and Bafana Bafana winger returned to the field when Pirates hosted Casablanca in their 1-1 draw in the first leg of the Confederation Cup at the Orlando Stadium last weekend.

The return of Thembinkosi Lorch might just what Orlando Pirates need going into their crucial clash with Raja Casablanca in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-finals away from home on Sunday.

Lorch had been out of the Bucs match-day squad since February, when he lasted only 28 minutes in their clash against SuperSport United which ended 1-1 and was replaced by Azola Tshobeni.

Lorch was introduced in the second half with less than 15 minutes left of regular time remaining, but he couldn’t help the Buccaneers win against the North Africans.

Lorch’s return, however, is pleasing to head coach Josef Zinnbauer, with the winger giving him more options in attack, especially in this important clash against Casablanca.

But, Zinnbauer says he is still unsure whether Lorch will be ready to start the game, or even be available for this tie considering that he has been out for a long time and he might have got a knock somewhere.

“We are happy he is back. We know he has been out for a long time and we have to see what happened after the game. Tomorrow, what’s happened, what is the pain and what is his feeling, and we prepare him for the next game. But now I can’t say if he is in the starting line-up or he is on the bench. But, what is important for us first is that he is available and that is good for us,” said the Bucs coach.

Lorch has made one appearance in the continental competition which was in the first round first leg against Sagrada Esperance where he scored the only goal of the match as Pirates won 1-0, before Sagrada withdrew from playing the second leg in Angola due to CoviD-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, Phakaaathi has previously reported that Lorch’s absence hasn’t been about the winger getting back to full fitness, but rather, about the player seeking a transfer from the club with a possibility of going to Europe.

However, Zinnbauer would be glad to have his star player back at the club.