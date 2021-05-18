Raja Casablanca to lodge a protest to Caf after Orlando Pirates draw

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

The Moroccan outfit played to a 1-1 draw with the Buccaneers last weekend, after coming from behind.

Raja Casablanca has confirmed that they will lodge a complaint to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) regarding the “poor performance” of referee Peter Waweru during their Caf Confederation Cup tie with Orlando Pirates at the Orlando Stadium last Sunday.

The North Africans say they were denied a penalty in the 48th minute and also Waweru called for an offside in the 24th minute, which in their opinion, wasn’t supposed to be an offside.

Casablanca believe the end result would have been different had the referee not made “mistakes” and they condemn poor performances by the referee.

“Raja Club Athletic will send a note of protest to Caf following the poor performance by Kenyan referee Peter Waweru in the first leg of the CAFC quarter-finals,” read the club’s statement.

“The referees mistakes had a direct impact on the final result, as he denied Raja Athletic Club a penalty following a clear handball offense (48), and saved the opponents goalkeeper by offside flag (24’).

“While condemning the poor performance of the referee, Raja Athletic Club would like to recall the previous instances where the club faced similar difficulties, either during the present CAFCC campaign, or the previous editions of Caf competitions.”

Casablanca, who have won the Caf Champions League three times and one Confederation Cup title under their belt, will host the Buccaneers for the return leg next weekend Sunday.

The winner of this match will advance to the semi-finals of the continental tournament.