Hunt working on Kaizer Chiefs players’ psychological demons

Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt believes the demons from last season’s disastrous league finish are catching up with the team, and that is why they cannot get going.

Amakhosi have had a rather puzzling season, with their domestic form so poor they could be dragged into the relegation zone this week.

But their Caf Champions League form is so good that they would not be a wild bet for the continental title.

Hunt hinted that the players never healed properly from the hurt they suffered last season.

Amakhosi had been top of the then Absa Premiership, now DStv Premiership, standings for the entire season only to trip and be overtaken by Mamelodi Sundowns on the very last day.

“When I first came to the club I noted a big psychological (problem). I noted that every time we conceded first, we’d struggle because of what happened,” said Hunt after another of Amakhosi’s shocking big wins in the Champions League.

They surprised highly rated Simba SC of Tanzania with a 4-0 thrashing in the first leg of the quarter finals at FNB Stadium last Saturday.

With their domestic form and a lack of international experience in both Hunt and most of his players, the Soweto side were not expected to make it so far in the continental competition.

Hunt is also puzzled but says perhaps the fact that not much is expected of them in the competition is what helps them do better.

“It is maybe that when we play in the Caf Champions League we have less pressure. And also the game there is little bit slower. That suits the kind of squad that we have here.”

Now that they earned an convincing win in the first leg, Amakhosi are almost a sure bet for a spot in the semi finals with that’s left for them being to go and get at least a draw in Tanzania on Saturday.

For Simba to overturn the result, they will have to score five past Amakhosi without a response. And while football can be unpredictable, and strange things have happened in the game, it is unlikely that Simba can get the desired result.