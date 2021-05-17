Pitso not getting carried away after convincing win over Sundowns

Ntokozo Gumede

“I can never ever say we have qualified, I am a professional in my space, I am never going to get excited," said Mosimane.

Remember when Barcelona overturned a 4-0 first-leg result in the Uefa Champions League against Paris Saint Germain, scoring six goals in the reverse fixture to win the tie, only to be on at wrong end of the stick two years later when Liverpool stunned them, beating the Spaniards 4-0 after losing 3-0 in the first-leg?

Well, Pitso Mosimane is worried and cautious that the same could happen to his Al Ahly side when they meet with Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday after they drew first blood with a 2-0 win in first-leg of the Caf Champions League quarterfinal this past weekend.

“I can never ever say we have qualified, I am a professional in my space, I am never going to get excited. I have been around for 20 years and I have seen the biggest turnaround. I have seen Bayern Munich coming back in the Uefa Champions League, I have seen it happen to Barcelona. If we lose we will lose because of mistakes, not because of the attitude, not in my space,” said Mosimane, who hinted how he plans to protect his two-goal lead in the capital city.

“Football is in two ways. If you want to put many players in the opposition’s half, you are opening up the back and if you are going to play at the back you won’t have power up front. You want to be moderate so that you can defend and attack, so whatever comes, comes. We should remember that Ahly went to Sundowns last season with the same score and Ahly did not park the bus that much.”

The former Masandawana mentor could not help but let himself be overcome by emotion as he faced his former side for the first time since moving up North.

In a grand gesture, he reprimanded his bench from extravagant celebrations after Salah Mohsen scored the second goal.

“When you win you need to keep humility because the day you lose people must remember that when you win you are humble. This is the team that I have played for and I won three trophies in a row playing in this team, I have so many years in this club and I have the greatest respect for them.

“The 13 trophies that I left with that team mean a lot to me, so scoring against Sundowns can never make me forget that they have helped me to be where I am, but I’ve also contributed to where they are now so we have mutual respect. Whether we win or lose, I will keep my integrity, I won’t get carried away,” explained Mosimane.