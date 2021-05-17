How Kaizer Chiefs smashed Simba

It was unexpected but exciting to watch, as Kaizer Chiefs thrashed highly rated Tanzanian side, Simba SC. Simba have been doing impressively in the Caf Champions League over the last few years and after beating Al Ahly in the group stages, some saw them as potential winners for this year.

When they were drawn against Kaizer Chiefs for the quarter finals, they must have thought they had an easier passage to the last four. Little did they know that a big defeat awaited them at FNB Stadium.

Simba now have a big task of overturning a 4-0 score line if they are still to make it to the next round.

While Amakhosi have been swimming against the tide in the Champions League, such a big win was never really expected.

Here we look at possible factors that worked in the Naturena-based side’s favour.

Fan protest

On Friday, just a little over 24 hours before the game, Chiefs had a ‘friendly’ visit from their fans who had come to warn the side that they are tired of the poor showings. The protest was peaceful and the protesters didn’t come into contact with the players. But it must have reminded the players of who they represent, and it reignited the fire in their bellies.

Underdogs tag

Well, Amakhosi had nothing to lose. They have never been known to be ambitious about this competition and it wouldn’t have been a train smash had they been easily knocked out. They have a league position to worry about anyway.

Fooling the enemy

Amakhosi’s domestic form has been poor this season. And having arrived in the country early and probably watched Chiefs huff and puff in a league game against Swallows FC on Wednesday, Simba must have been fooled into thinking that’s the same team they would meet on the field.

Getting it right

It was just one of those nights where everything that could go right, does. Their first goal came right after Lebogang Manyama had wasted an easy chance. They were just sharp up front and used their chances well, and could have handed their visitors an even more embarrassing beating.