Richards Bay coach concerned about his players amid promotion disaster

Sibongiseni Gumbi

The Natal Rich Boyz fell off the race when they drew 1-1 at Jomo Cosmos on Sunday, leaving them with only a slim chance of making the playoffs where they can still try to make it to the top flight.

His future may be in the balance after slipping at the final hurdle and missing out on automatic promotion but Richards Bay coach, Simo Dladla was more concerned about his players’ well being than himself.

“I am just worried about the players because I think the pressure is just too much for them. We don’t put them under pressure. We tell them to go and express themselves. They’ve done well this season. We have won games but now it seems the wheels are off and I don’t know what brings that about because we really try to motivate them. We train to control games, we train to win games but decision making in the final third is killing us,” said Dladla after the game in Tsakane on Sunday.

While they still have a chance, Dladla however didn’t sound too confident, saying the games a heavy and need strong willed players, a character which his players have obviously showed they lack.

“I think it is more on the mind now. The lack of experience is killing us. I feel disappointed because this thing was in our hands for so long. We have been in the top three for most parts of the season and I think we deserved to be in the playoffs spots. But it’s a mental game now and it is killing us. I have also grown in this strait,” said Dladla.