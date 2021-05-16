Hunt explains his laughing incident in Chiefs’ big win

Sibongiseni Gumbi

"The Champions League is a game suited to this squad of players because it is a much slower game, much more predictable," said the Amakhosi coach.

A photo of Kaizer Chiefs coach, Gavin Hunt laughing his lungs out made rounds after his team had thrashed their Tanzanian opponent, Simba SC 4-0 in the first leg of the Caf Champions League quarter finals at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

And it rightly captured the mood in the rank and file of Amakhosi supporters who had felt so aggrieved that some of them marched in protest of poor showings to the club’s quarters in Naturena on Friday morning. All those grievances were briefly forgotten as the side easily cruised past the much fancied East African side to set themselves up for a possible run through to the semi-finals. Amakhosi now need to get a draw in Tanzania next weekend.

After Amakhosi had scored their fourth goal, Hunt burst out laughing and he later explained that it was not about mocking his opponents. “It was because 10 or 15 seconds before that I had said what we need to do and the way we need to be without the ball, and we turn possession and the goal came… that’s why I laughed. You don’t get that much in football, but sometimes things do work out. That’s why I laughed,” explained the 56-year-old.

On the game itself,which was Amakhosi’s biggest win under Hunt, he said they did ‘okay’: “I thought we did okay, I thought we created some good chances and had good movement. Our passing patterns were good. Obviously it’s only half time, we have to go there next week, and I am sure they will put up a bigger fight. We can expect an avalanche but we will have to stand up and take it.

“The Champions League is a game suited to this squad of players because it is a much slower game, much more predictable. It comes at you (but) in the PSL the players run faster than than ball. Here it is much slower and it suit the players we have here. It is a little more methodical, a little bit more direct. That’s the only thing I can think of from a footballing perspective. But I don’t see if we create some of the chances in the PSL but we haven’t converted them.”