Zinbbauer has made his homework ahead of quarter-final clash with Casablanca 

Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer has made his home-work on Raja Casablanca ahead of the teams first leg encounter in the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Knowing the Moroccan side, the Pirates mentor has stressed the importance of making it a point that they get a good result at home, preferably a win.

“We have watched four to five games of them. They have a good structure and they are a flexible team. Most of the time they play 4-2-3-1, but in the away games they are more careful with the pressing structure, they don’t come too high. They always have a solution with the ball and without the ball. We know their squad is really good and they play a very good system,” said Zinnbauer.

“The thinking for us is to find a solution (to beat Raja) first at home and the plan is ready. We will have to see what happens during the game. But we have plan A and plan B, I hope the players are ready for this. You need a good result because away it is going to be very difficult in Raja. It is better you get a good result at home.”

The Buccaneers reached the last eight of the tournament after finishing second in Group A after recording two wins, three draws and one loss in six games. The Soweto giants scored five goals, while conceding 2 in the group phase.

Meanwhile, Casablanca finished the group phase on top of Group D with a clean slate of winning six games out of six to finish with 18 points, without conceding any goal.

Casablanca have also managed to score 13 goals in the process, with eight of them being scored in away matches.