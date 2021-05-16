Zinnbauer wants his Orlando Pirates charges to give more than 100 percent on the field against Raja Casablanca

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Reaching the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederation Cup is a huge milestone for Orlando Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer’s career as a coach, but the German born mentor insists that team’s progress is not about him, but the club.

This is the first time that the German is competing in the Caf continental competition, and he has managed to steer the club into the last eight.

Even though Zinnbauer admits that the experience of playing in Africa has been an eye opener for him, he says that Pirates is a big club with a huge appetite to lift trophies and that is the main objective.

Bucs are preparing to take on Raja Casablanca of Morocco in the first leg of the last eight in the tournament at the Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Going into that game, the Pirates coach knows the danger the Moroccan players possess and says his charges will have to give more on the field in order to increase their chances of making it through to the next stage of the tournament.

“What is important for me is working for the club and we fight in the next games. The next game is on Sunday and we want the best result possible, and the best result is a win with a clean sheet. And that way we will have a good chance next Sunday (return leg). We need players to give 100 percent fight on the field, we need 100 percent going forward and we have a chance to get three points,” Zinnbauer emphasised.

“The club (Pirates) and the supporters are hungry for titles and you if you have a chance to win titles you have to do this (fight and give 100 percent on the field). And now we have a chance against a big club, big squad, top players with self-confidence. You have to give 100 percent or more against them (Raja), one percent less and you don’t have a chance against them.”

Kickoff for this mouthwatering clash is at 3pm.