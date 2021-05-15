Chiefs aiming for big win in CAF game, says Zuma

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs’ chances of getting past Simba SC and into the semifinals in the CAF Champions League depend on the result they will in the first leg of the quarter finals at FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon, says star midfielder, Dumisani Zuma.

Amakhosi were lucky to be drawn home for the first leg and should use it to put themselves at an advantage going into the away leg in Tanzania where they are likely to find a hostile crowd. Fans are allowed in games in the East African country.

“It’s the first time that Kaizer Chiefs have reached the knockout stages of the Caf Champions League,” said Zuma this week. “As players we very grateful for this opportunity and we are ready for the challenge.

“We are not here just to add the numbers, we want to go further in the competition. The last game against Horoya was difficult but the character we displayed showed that if we want something, we can achieve it,” said the diminutive super-sub.

Zuma is confident that they can get the result they desire, and set themselves up for an easier task in the away fixture. If Chiefs win, they can go and play for a draw in Tanzania.

“We can get a positive result. We know it’s not going to be an easy game, but we have to take advantage of the fact that we are at home because it’s difficult playing away,” he said.