WATCH: Angry Kaizer Chiefs fans march on Naturena

'What we commit to, is taking these issues to the highest level of the organisation, to the chairman (Kaizer Motaung) and our stakeholders," said Amakhosi marketing director Jessica Motaung.

Kaizer Chiefs marketing director Jessica Motaung has accepted a memorandum delivered by a group of Amakhosi supporters on Friday at the club headquarters in Naturena.

The Chiefs fans marched to the Kaizer Chiefs Village and read out a memorandum expressing their dismay at the club’s performance in recent years.

“Kaizer Chiefs last lifted a PSL trophy in 2015 during Stuart Baxter’s time as head coach of the first team,” read the memorandum.

“The club is about to finish a sixth season without silverware, with the possibility of also finishing outside the top eight for the second time in that period. This is embarrassing for a club of the magnitude of Chiefs. We acknowledge the strides made in reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in our history. But this shouldn’t be an achievement when clubs with lesser resources play Caf football regularly.”

Jessica Motaung then responded to the supporters’ statement.

“Today I receive this memorandum, not on my own, but with management, who are committed to Chiefs,” said Motaung.

“We will note the concerns raised here but we also note concerns raised by other supporters that are not here, through our branch structures, through numerous letters we get, through telephone calls on a daily basis and also on media platforms … so we have heard you and will continue to listen and ask you to continue sharing. But do it constructively, on platforms the club provides.

“I am not here to make promises but what I can do and what we commit to is taking these issues to the highest level of the organisation, to the chairman (Kaizer Motaung) and our stakeholders.”

Chiefs are enduring a dreadful season on the domestic front, currently sitting 10th in the DStv Premiership with just three games left to play, and having won just six of 27 matches thus far, increasing speculation about the future of new head coach Gavin Hunt.

Amakhosi will play Simba SC of Tanzania in the quarterfinals of the Caf Champions League on Saturday, their last chance to rescue something from a desperate campaign.