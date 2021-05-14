Zinnbauer confirms return of Ofori and Mpontshane

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

'We will have to see which player has come back better from the injury,' said the Orlando Pirates head coach.

Josef Zinnbauer can breathe a slight of relief with the return of his goalkeepers Richard Ofori and Siyabonga Mpontshane for the Confederation Cup quarterfinal, first leg clash with Raja Casablanca at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Both shot-stoppers have missed a number of matches for the Buccaneers after sustaining injuries.

This left Pirates having to play without a back-up goalkeeper for Wayne Sandilands in their last group game against Enyimba FC, which they ended up losing 1-0, though they still made it to the last eight.

As the team now prepares for the first leg at home against the Moroccans, the Pirates coach is also hoping for the return of other players in the squad who have also been nursing injuries, so that he can choose the best possible line-up.

“It has been a problem (injuries to Ofori and Mpontshane), but we will have one of them on Sunday. We have to see which player has come back better from the injury. We have two days now, and we will see which player is ready for the game,” said Zinnbauer during a virtual press conference on Friday.

“Looking at other injured players, we don’t have 100 percent information on which player is coming back. Maybe Happy Jele will come back, Thabang Monare or Thembinkosi Lorch. We will work on it, we have been waiting for a long for these players. I hope tomorrow (Saturday) or later (we will find out) if one of these players is back. Terrence Dzukamanja is out, but I hope Bongani Sam comes back, Gabadinho Mhango is back. I hope they are ready and we will then have a good choice (of players) for the starting line-up.”

Zinnbauer’s troops have enjoyed good a run in the continental competition having only lost one game since the start of the tournament.

He will be hoping to continue with that momentum, but it certainly won’t be easy coming up against a Casablanca side who are considered as one of the powerhouses of African club football.