Chiefs’ Frosler reveals how he had to look up Simba after Champions League draw

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Amakhosi host the Tanzanian giants at FNB Stadium for the first leg on Saturday evening.

Kaizer Chiefs defender, Reeve Frosler has admitted that they didn’t know much about their Caf Champions League quarter finals opponent, Simba SC of Tanzania.

“When the draw results came out, and we had been drawn against Simba, I personally didn’t know much about them,” said Frosler on Thursday. “But having read about them and looking them up, they are a side who have been doing well in the Champions League for the past few years.

“They seem like a big team in Tanzania. I am looking forward to playing against them. They pose a new challenge for us, but we are looking forward to it,” said the 23-year-old.

Frosler is however confident that inasmuch as they don’t have much insight into their East African opponent, they can get past them. He says they may also not know much about Amakhosi who are the dark horse in the race for continental glory.

“I think we are up for it. Nobody really knew about us in terms of the Caf experience. We were the underdogs, and we will stay as underdogs and we will just keep doing our best. You can never know, as you’d have seen in these Caf games, they are unpredictable, and anyone can win on the day. So, we never know what could happen.

“We have just come from a game on Wednesday and will have a few days to prepare. It’s obviously not the same as playing in the league here. So, we must plan differently.

“Simba were here early. They have had time to acclimatise and would have watched our game on Wednesday. But it’s different – Caf and the PSL are different. We will do our best. If each of us gives their best, we can never know what can happen.”